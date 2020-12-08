Indonesian officials have said the country's highest Muslim body is expected to issue a halal certification for the experimental vaccine developed by China-based Sinovac Biotech.

The certification would be a significant step in immunisation efforts in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, should the vaccine be approved for use.

“A study by the Indonesian Ulema Council Halal Product Guarantee Agency and Institute for the Assessment of Food, Drugs and Cosmetics has been completed and has been submitted to the council for the making of a fatwa and halal certification,” Human Development and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy said at a news conference.

Over 1 million doses of the experimental Covid-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac arrived in Indonesia on Sunday evening.

The government has no exact schedule for distributing the doses.

READ MORE: Bored of the pandemic, Indonesians compete in night running

Third clinical trail

Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto said Monday that the experimental vaccine needs to successfully complete phase-three clinical trials before it can be distributed in Indonesia.