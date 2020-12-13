The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry has brought back a historical statue of Cybele, pre-historic goddess of fertility, which was smuggled to Israel in 1960s and sold there.

The statue was finally returned on Sunday after hard work of Turkish authorities after they proved its origins and halted audition process in the US.

Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy told a meeting in Istanbul Archeology Museums that Turkish authorities did their best to introduce ancient artefacts in an effort to contribute to the cultural and historical background of human civilisation, and protect the country's cultural wealth.

The 1,700-year-old statue is believed to be dating back to the 3rd century AD and was originated in the Anatolian territory according to the inscriptions and its typological features.

Turkish authorities said the return process of the statue began after their Israeli counterparts got in touch about the item’s sale.

After Turkey confirmed based on the available evidence that the statue was illegally taken out of the country, the owner of the statue agreed to return it to Turkey without a judiciary process.

