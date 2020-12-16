The Turkish lira has strengthened after the central bank governor vowed to pursue a tight monetary policy next year to rein in high inflation, while other emerging market currencies were boosted by a weaker dollar.

The lira rose 0.6 percent to trade at 7.7812 per dollar, hitting its highest level since in almost two weeks.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey Governor, Naci Agbal, said price stability would be a priority for the bank’s policy decisions and that the lira’s exchange rate continued to create an upside risk on inflation.

Last month, the bank hiked rates by 475 basis points to 15 percent, but surging prices in November pushed annual inflation up to 14 percent, putting more pressure on the bank that holds another rate-setting meeting next week.

“An interest rate hike next week might be on the cards, which is something the market is taking as a positive signal,” said Jakob Christensen, head of EM research at Danske Bank.

Signs of market friendly reforms under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helped the lira rally in November, but the currency is down nearly 24 percent this year due to a spike in inflation, worries about foreign reserves as well as the recent US sanctions imposed on Turkey.