WORLD
3 MIN READ
New Zealand PM Ardern pledges free Covid-19 vaccines for all citizens
The country secured enough vaccines to inoculate all of the country's five million people, with two new agreements signed with pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Novavax.
New Zealand PM Ardern pledges free Covid-19 vaccines for all citizens
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is interviewed in her office at the parliament building in Wellington on December 16, 2020. / AP
December 17, 2020

New Zealand will begin to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to its entire population by the middle of next year. 

The government said it had secured enough vaccines to inoculate all of the country's 5 million people, with two new agreements signed with pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Novavax.

The agreements secure access to 7.6 million doses from AstraZeneca, enough for 3.8 million people, and 10.72 million doses from Novavax, enough for 5.36 million people.

Both vaccines require two doses to be administered.

"It will be New Zealand's largest immunisation roll-out ever," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a news conference.

New Zealand is among a handful of countries that managed to contain Covid-19 within its borders. There have been 25 deaths and 1,744 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far.

Ardern said the government will vaccinate border staff and rescue workers from the second quarter of 2021, and the general public in the second half of next year.

READ MORE:New Zealand delays its election by four weeks over surge in Covid-19 cases

Recommended

No specific date given 

The delivery dates, however, were not guaranteed given high demand for vaccinations, including in countries that face large numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

"Never before has the entire globe sought to vaccinate the entire population at the same time," Ardern said. "This will be a sustained roll out over months, not weeks, but our pre-purchase agreements means New Zealand is well positioned to get on with it as soon as it is proven safe to do so."

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the health ministry has purchased nine large minus 80 degree Celsius freezers that can store more than 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

These were on track to arrive by the end of the year.

Hipkins said the start of Covid-19 immunisations would not lead to any immediate changes to the country's closed borders.

READ MORE:Poor countries might not have access to a Covid-19 vaccine until 2022

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit