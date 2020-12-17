Social media giant Facebook has deployed Israeli firm Onavo to spy on users with the aim of destroying competition and gathering user data.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the scandal, which has attracted a lawsuit in the US, involves veterans of Israel's cyber intel group, Unit 820, who founded Onavo in 2010. Facebook bought Onavo in 2013.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) challenged the social media giant by filing a lawsuit against Onavo and claimed that the Israeli company was key to Facebook’s efforts to thwart its competitors.

The FTC called Onavo a "user surveillance company," claiming that Facebook used the company to gather information about rival social media with an aim to determine which ones posed a threat to their business in the long run and to undercut them before they got too influential.

Following the incident, concerns have peaked and questions have come to the fore about online security and the unregulated manner in which data is being gathered.

In 2008, Apple removed the Onavo Protect application from its online application store which meant to provide a “secure connection” for people while using Facebook.

Apple discovered Onavo’s violations of its privacy policy by collecting information about iPhone users and their online usage of apps that don't belong to Facebook.

Also in 2018, the British parliament revealed internal documents about Facebook which showed that the company was monitoring users to learn how to deal with its potential rivals.