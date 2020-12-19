The LPGA will distribute a record $76.45 million in official prize money in 2021 with 34 events scheduled across three continents next year.

The tour is looking to bounce back after the Covid-19 pandemic hit its 2020 schedule, forcing the cancellation of several events including the Evian Championship, one of the five women's golf majors.

"We can all agree that 2020, while certainly not the 70th anniversary year that we expected, was a year that we will never forget," said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.