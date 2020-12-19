US President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the US government has downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign, and questioned whether Russia was to blame.

"The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality," Trump said on Twitter on Saturday. "Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!)."

'The main actor'

Trump's assertion that China may be behind the hacking spree, which has so far affected more than a half dozen federal agencies including the Commerce and Treasury Departments, runs counter to comments by his own Secretary of State and multiple lawmakers briefed on the matter.

"We can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday in an interview. Republican lawmaker Mitt Romney in a tweet on Thursday said the hack was "like Russian bombers have been repeatedly flying undetected over our entire country."

A State Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

Officials at the White House had been prepared to put out a statement Friday afternoon that accused Russia of being “the main actor” in the hack, but were told at the last minute to stand down, according to one US official familiar with the conversations who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Kremlin denies involvement