Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government has approved a ninth consecutive rise in military spending, funding the development of an advanced stealth fighter and longer-range anti-ship missile to counter China's growing military power and an unpredictable North Korea.

Japan’s cabinet approved the record budget proposal on Monday for the next fiscal year from April, including a stimulus for the pandemic-hit economy.

The budget proposal totals $1.03 trillion (106.6 trillion yen), a 3.8 percent rise from the current year and the ninth straight annual increase.

The defence ministry will get a record $51.7 billion (5.34 trillion yen) for the year starting in April, up 1.1 percent from this year. With Suga's large majority in parliament, enactment of the budget is all but certain.

Suga is continuing the controversial military expansion pursued by his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, to give Japan's forces new planes, missiles and aircraft carriers with greater range and potency against potential foes including neighbouring China.

China plans to raise its military spending 6.6 percent this year, the smallest increase in three decades

Strengthen national defence

"We will strengthen the capacity necessary for national defence... in order to keep pace with the security environment which is becoming increasingly tough," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular briefing.

A planned jet fighter, the first in three decades, is expected to cost around $40 billion and be ready in the 2030s. That project, which will be led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd with help from Lockheed Martin Corp, gets $706 million in the new budget.

Japan will spend $323 million to begin development of a long-range anti-ship missile to defend its southwestern Okinawan island chain.