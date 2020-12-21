Death threats linked to police computers and the discovery of far-right chat groups in police departments across Germany have fed concerns about far-right infiltration, the New York Times has reported.

A German defence lawyer of Turkish descent’s police complaint about death threats including her private information led to discovery that the neo-Nazi who sent the threats was in the German police.

Investigators found lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz’s information, home address, and the names and birthdays of her family, that are not public due to previous threats, had been called up on a police computer in Frankfurt’s first precinct.

The investigators also discovered that the officer retrieved Basay-Yildiz’s information is a part of a WhatsApp group of a dozen other police officers sharing far-right and racist content.

Extensive penetration?

However, it’s not the first incident indicating extensive penetration of far-right networks to German security.

In September, 29 police officers who shared Hitler and neo-Nazi images encouraging violence in at least five chat groups that a unit’s superior was also part of were suspended in Western Germany.

The images included a refugee in a gas chamber and a shooting of a Black man.

In October, exposed excerpts from the internal chat of a service group of the Berlin Police showed that 25 police officers were sharing content Muslims are compared to monkeys, refugees are equated with rapists or rats and openly sharing fantasies of violence.

In November, a German court upheld the decision to expel a police cadet in April last year due to for using Nazi-related terminology during a class.

The security agencies of the country’s 16 states, which have a combined 276,000 employees, investigated 319 suspected cases of internal far-right extremism during a time period of over three years, from January 2017-March 2020, according to Associated Press.