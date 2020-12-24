Pakistan’s Sindh High Court has ordered the man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl be freed.

The court’s order overturns a Supreme Court decision in September that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh should remain in custody, while an appeal of his acquittal on charges he murdered Pearl is heard, said Mehmood A Sheikh, his lawyer.

He called for Sheikh, who is no relation, to be released immediately.

“The detention order is struck down,” said Faisal Siddiqi, the Pearl family lawyer. Pearl was a Wall Street Journal reporter abducted from Karachi, Pakistan on January 23, 2002.

Sheikh will be freed until the appeal is completed, he said, but will be returned to prison if the family is successful in overturning the acquittal.

Sheikh was sentenced to death and three others were sentenced to life in prison for their role in the plot.

But the provincial court acquitted him and three others in April, a move that stunned the US government, Pearl’s family and journalism advocacy groups.