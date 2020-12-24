At least 20 African migrants died after their boat sank off the coast of Tunisia.

They were trying to cross the Mediterranean making their way towards the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said on Thursday.

The coastguard rescued five people, ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri said, adding that a search operation is still underway for about 20 others who were on board the boat, which had about 45 people.

