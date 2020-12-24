On December 23, 2020, following the latest media reports, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas asserted that Russia was behind the poisoning of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

Talking to the German Press Agency (DPA), Maas stated that the reports which claimed Navalny had been poisoned with the chemical nerve agent Novichok are "neither new nor surprising."

He said; "The fact that this has now been reappraised and corroborated by journalistic research is a confirmation for us."

Reminding the sanctions imposed by the EU against those it holds responsible for Navalny's poisoning, he added that he did not expect the reports to prompt further consequences.

The comments of German foreign minister came a day after Russia’s retaliation against the sanctions by banning the entry of German government representatives into the country.

Commenting on Russia’s retaliation, Maas said; "This Russian reaction follows a familiar pattern, but it is not a contribution to the solution."

"After all, the Navalny case is not about a bilateral dispute. It's about a serious violation of the international ban on chemical weapons in Russia," he added.

This week, a report published by the medical journal called ‘The Lancet’, doctors from the hospital in Berlin where Navalny was treated said a poison called Novichok was found in Putin critic’s bloodstream after his admission to the hospital in August.

On August 20, Putin critic Navalny became seriously ill during a domestic flight in Russia and following his initial treatment at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk was evacuated to Berlin, Germany.

Navalny fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia, with aides saying they suspect he drank a cup of spiked tea at the airport.

What happened and who is Alexei Navalny

Navalny is an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin and he runs the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). According to its mission statement, the foundation is “the only Russian NGO that leads public campaigns to fight corruption, protect civil rights and monitor the actions of authorities”.

Russian authorities have tried to deal with Navalny before. He once faced trial on embezzlement charges in a timber case, accused of committing a crime that was, as the New Yorker described it, “both impossible and absurd”.

As a result of the trial, Navalny was convicted in July 2013 and sentenced to five years in prison, yet his conviction ushered in a great protest in Moscow that thousands attended, despite the risk of facing fines or arrest themselves. Navalny was released the next day.