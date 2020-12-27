Indian police have accused an army officer and two associates of planting weapons on the bodies of three labourers killed in disputed Kashmir to make it look as though they were rebels in a staged gun battle.

A police statement issued late on Sunday said the officer and two others "planted illegally acquired weapons and material on their dead bodies after stripping them of their identities and tagged them as hardcore "terrorists" in possession of war-like stores."

Indian army has not disclosed how its officer – identified by police as Captain Bupinder – obtained illegal weapons.

Their killings in July sparked a furore in the India-administered side of the Himalayan region that is also claimed by Pakistan.

The Indian army had claimed that the three men were killed in a gun battle in the village of Amshipora in south Kashmir and that three weapons were found on them.

The bodies were hurriedly buried in a remote border area.

The men's families in the remote mountainous area of Rajouri identified them one month later from photographs that circulated on social media. The families said the three had only been looking for work in Kashmir's apple orchards.

The families of the young men — cousins aged 18, 21, and 25 — said they were last heard from on July 17.

Rare probe by Indian army

The controversy sparked rare separate investigations by the Indian army, which has more than 500,000 troops in Kashmir, and the police, who said they were only informed of the supposed firefight after the killings which violated the normal rules of engagement.

The army said last week only that the recording of evidence in the case had been completed and action would follow.

Following the investigation, the bodies of the three slain men were exhumed in September and returned to their families after DNA tests.

Captain Bhoopendra Singh has been charged with murder, conspiracy, and other offences, the police statement said.