Nearly 26 million people in the US have received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, including almost six million who have had the second jab, according to the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Despite the roll out of Covid-19 vaccine reaching 26 million, many Americans are still skeptical about being vaccinated.

According to the poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than half of the US citizens said they would still reject or delay getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

51 percent of people are still hesitant or certainly opposed the vaccine in the US where the vaccination has started since December.

31 percent of Americans said they want to wait to learn more about the effectiveness or side effects of Covid-19 vaccine before taking it.

On the other hand, 13 percent of respondents certainly refuse to be vaccinated while another seven percent approves “if they are required to do so for work, school, or other activities.”

“Those who have not yet been vaccinated for Covid-19 have many concerns and information needs related to the new vaccines,” the survey said.

In January, the share of the US adults who are willing to get the vaccine as soon as possible has increased among Black, Hispanic, and White adults, compared to December.