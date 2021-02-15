Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed all aspects of bilateral relations.

The two discussed a range of issues including the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation, FETO, the group behind the defeated coup of 2016, the YPG/PKK terror group, Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system, Syria, and the eastern Mediterranean.

They agreed to discuss in detail all issues on the agenda in the coming days.

During the meeting, they agreed to develop an "open and sincere" dialogue between Turkey and the US’ new Biden administration based on mutual respect, it added.

The Turkish side also expressed “discomfort” over the US statement on the massacre of 13 Turkish citizens by the PKK terror group.

'PKK terrorists bear responsibility'

The bodies of 13 Turkish civilians were found over the weekend during Turkey’s anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, massacred by the terror group.

The US statement on Sunday said: “If reports of the death of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization, are confirmed, we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.”

During his call with his Turkish counterpart, Blinken "expressed condolences for the deaths of Turkish hostages in northern Iraq and affirmed our view that PKK terrorists bear responsibility," the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken emphasized the longstanding importance of the US-Turkish bilateral relationship, our shared interest in countering terrorism, and the importance of democratic institutions, inclusive governance, and respect for human rights," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"Both sides pledged to strengthen cooperation and support for a political resolution to the conflict in Syria," added Price.

'Countries combat terrorism silent on PKK massacre'

Earlier on Monday, Turkish foreign minister said that countries that profess to fight terrorism either are silent or attempting to whitewash a recent massacre by PKK, referring to international reactions to the terror group's massacre of 13 Turks in Iraq's Gara region.