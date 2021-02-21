WORLD
Nigerian military plane crash kills all on board
All seven personnel on board died after the plane crashed due to engine failure near Abuja airport, air force spokesman Ibikunle Daramole said.
Rescuers and people gather near the debris from a Nigerian air force plane, which according to the aviation minister crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway, in Abuja, Nigeria on February 21, 2021. / Reuters
February 21, 2021

A small Nigerian air force passenger plane has crashed just outside Abuja airport due to engine failure, killing all seven people on board, the air force said.

"First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash," said air force spokesman Ibikunle Daramole said in a statement.

The Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja airport after reporting engine failure en route to Minna, he said. 

The city of Minna lies about 110 kilometres (68 miles) northwest of Abuja.

In scrubland just outside the airport perimeter, dozens of military and airport officials picked through the charred remnants of the airplane.

Fire engines and ambulances stood by. 

The smell of burning chemicals lingered in the air but no fire or smoke were visible, a witness said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
