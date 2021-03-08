POLITICS
3 MIN READ
‘Worst year in tourism history’ with 1 in 3 tourist destinations closed
International tourist arrivals fell by one billion, or 74 percent, in 2020, according to Madrid-based World Tourism Organization, with almost one-third of destinations worldwide currently closed to international tourists because of the pandemic.
‘Worst year in tourism history’ with 1 in 3 tourist destinations closed
Varadero, Cuba's iconic resort city, stands completely devoid of tourists amid the coronavirus pandemic on March 4, 2021. / AP
March 8, 2021

Almost one-third of destinations worldwide are currently completely closed to international tourists because of the pandemic, the United Nations tourism body has said.

Governments initially started easing travel restrictions last year but reversed the trend after new virus strains emerged and because of "the persistent seriousness of the epidemiological situation," the Madrid-based World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said in a report.

At the start of February, 69 destinations out of 217 worldwide, or 32 percent, were completely closed to international tourism – including 30 in Asia and the Pacific, 15 in Europe and 11 in Africa.

That is down from the peak in May 2020 when 75 percent of destinations worldwide were completely shut, but up from November when 27 percent were closed.

READ MORE: EU tourism sector braces for another tough year

The UN body said there was a trend towards a "more nuanced, evidence and risk-based approach" to travel restrictions, such as requiring international tourists to provide a negative test on arrival.

About one-third of worldwide destinations now have the presentation of a negative test upon arrival as their main entry requirement, often combined with quarantine.

Recommended

'One part of the solution'

"Travel restrictions have been widely used to restrict the spread of the virus. Now, as we work to restart tourism, we must recognise that restrictions are just one part of the solution," UNWTO head Zurab Polilikashvili said in a statement.

International tourist arrivals fell by one billion, or 74 percent, in 2020, according to the UNWTO, which called it "the worst year in tourism history."

The pandemic cost the global tourism industry $1.3 trillion in lost revenue last year, more than 11 times the loss recorded during the 2009 global financial crisis.

READ MORE: How Turkey and Europe plan to reopen for tourism

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump