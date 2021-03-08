WORLD
4 MIN READ
Pope Francis ends Iraq trip with message of coexistence and forgiveness
Pope Francis wrapped up the first papal visit to Iraq that brought together Muslim, Christian, Yazidi and Mandaean leaders and included a meeting with powerful Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani.
Pope Francis ends Iraq trip with message of coexistence and forgiveness
A handout picture released by the Vatican media office shows Iraq's President Barham Saleh (C) and his wife Sarbagh (L) bidding farewell to Pope Francis (R) during the farewell ceremony at the conclusion of the pontiff's visit to Iraq, on March 8, 2021. / AFP
March 8, 2021

Pope Francis has returned to Rome following his trip to Iraq, the first ever by a pontiff, according to an AFP reporter on board his plane.

The 84-year-old's packed three-day visit passed off without a hitch despite concerns about security and the coronavirus pandemic.

"Iraq will always remain with me, in my heart," the pope said as he concluded his largest Mass and final public event in Iraq on Sunday in Erbil, the capital of the northern Kurdistan region.

He later met the father of Alan Kurdi, the drowned Syrian Kurdish toddler who became a symbol of the plight of migrants.

It capped off a trip in which Francis covered more than 1,400 kilometres (900 miles) inside the conflict-ravaged country.

As the pope's plane took off, Iraqi President Barham Salih was at hand on the tarmac, waving goodbye.

At every turn of his trip, Francis urged Iraqis to embrace diversity, from Najaf in the south, where he held a historic face-to-face meeting with powerful Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, to Nineveh to the north, where he met with Christian victims of the Daesh's terror and heard their testimonies of survival.

Unprecedented visit

In Iraq's south, Francis convened a meeting of Iraqi religious leaders in the deserts near a symbol of the country’s ancient past, the 6,000-year-old ziggurat in the Plains of Ur, also thought to be the birthplace of Abraham, the biblical patriarch revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Recommended

The gathering brought religious representatives across the country rarely seen together, from Muslims, Christians, Yazidis and Mandaeans. The joint appearance by figures from across Iraq’s sectarian spectrum was almost unheard-of, given their communities’ often bitter divisions.

The pope called on them to work together and make peace.

In the city of Najaf, Francis held a private meeting with the notoriously reclusive al-Sistani, among the most influential and revered Shia clerics, and together they delivered a powerful message of peaceful coexistence and affirmed the rights of Iraqi Christians.

It was a powerful message the Vatican hopes can preserve the place of the thinning Christian population in the tapestry.

In the northern city of Mosul, once at the heart of the Daesh militants' so-called “caliphate” and still devastated years after the group's onslaught, Francis prayed in a square containing the remnants of four churches, Syriac Catholic, Armenian Orthodox, Syriac Orthodox and Chaldean, nearly destroyed in the war to oust Daesh from the city.

Later, in the Christian town of Qaraqosh, where an entire Christian community was forced out by the brutality of militants, Francis urged Christians to forgive their oppressors and rebuild their lives.

People gathered in crowds to catch a glimpse of the pope wherever he went, fueling coronavirus concerns.

READ MORE: Pope Francis celebrates largest mass of his Iraq visit

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister