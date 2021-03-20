Palestinians have taken another step in preparations for their first parliamentary election in 15 years, opening registration offices to admit the political parties and independent candidates that will take part.

Farid Taamallah, a spokesman of the Palestinian Central Election Commission, said on Saturday that officials had so far registered two electoral lists.

Registration ends on March 31.

The May 22 election in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza enclave is part of a broader push for reconciliation between President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction and the Hamas that governs Gaza.

This is seen as vital to building broader support for any future statehood talks with Israel, frozen since 2014.

READ MORE: Will elections bring change to Palestine?

Fatah-Hamas power struggle

The last time a parliamentary ballot was held in 2006, Hamas emerged as the surprise victor.

A power struggle ensued, and in 2007, after weeks of fighting that left dozens dead, Hamas seized control of Gaza from forces loyal to Abbas.

Abbas' authority has limited control over the Israeli-occupied West Bank.