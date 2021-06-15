The United States went through a serious test of its democracy under Donald Trump. It is no secret that the Republican Party has a cult-like devotion to Trump. Those in the party that display rationality with regards to facts or the law, or worse, do not sign on to Trump’s repeated lies, face political sanctions. Many Americans are numbed and baffled by this irrational obsequiousness.

For decades, Palestinians have felt that the US political support for Israel has the same irrational, partisan and self-serving zeal as the Trump loyalists, the difference being that it is present regardless of political party.

Despite facts or international law, the US position relies on one supposed truth: Israel is a democracy, an innocent victim that merits unqualified support.

International law presents a recurring and unsteady tension between law and power. Does international law seek to uphold the rule of law as a universal ideal or does it impose power to further parochial politics? The predominant theory strives for universal applicability and the entrenching of the rule of law as an imperative applicable to all nations. Power must bend to law.

The US approach to Israel, in comparison, follows “might makes it right”.

The US as an imposing power bends law and facts to further its imperial interests. In its crude and vile form, this power-politics represents the imposition of the will of the powerful to realise political objectives even when the means or objectives are devoid of moral or legal justifications. Like Trump supporters, it is buttressed by an alternate reality or selective rendition of the facts.

Popular US media report on Israel through this power-politics paradigm. In the latest assault on Gaza, with few exceptions, the popular media scantly interrogated the disproportionate use of force by Israel against humanitarian norms of international law. Also missing was the fact that any military battle between Israel and the Palestinians, including Hamas, is akin to a fight between an elephant and a puppy.

The facts and law are an inconvenient truth to be ignored when it undermines power-politics.

Not surprisingly, US media reporting readily responds to Hamas’ inexcusable—yet mostly futile—actions, glossing over the elephant’s massive destruction and the casualties inflicted on the Palestinians. It is a war crime for any party to target civilians. Yet media reporting and political discourse in the US overwhelmingly align in support of the Israeli narrative.

In a rule of law-driven paradigm, the media would be focussed on a search for truth. Instead of addressing hard and real facts, the US media hides behind standard and unyielding boilerplate facades of “both sides” involved in a “complex” “conflict.”

Loyalty devoid of morality

A few years ago, unbeknown to him, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was recorded telling settlers about the Palestinians, “the main thing first of all, is to strike them not once but several times so painfully that the price they pay will be unbearable...”

The settler retorted that the world will say Israel is an aggressor to which Netanyahu responded, “I know how they are, America is something you can easily manoeuvre and move in the right direction and even if they say something so what, eighty percent of Americans support us, it’s absurd.”

He went on to boast how he manipulated successive US officials with respect to circumventing various peace treaties.

It is worth repeating: Netanyahu stated that US support is “absurd”.

Alas, the above statement is no exception. Take your pick from the constellation of political parties that form the government in Israel and their repugnant and racist rhetoric, which would be individually and collectively repudiated by the US if uttered in any other country.

Naftali Bennett, who was just sworn in as Prime Minister once stated, “I’ve killed lots of Arabs in my life, and there’s no problem with that.”

Benny Gantz, the leader of the Labour party lauding that “six thousand two hundred and thirty-one targets were destroyed … parts of Gaza were sent back to the Stone Age.”

Avigdor Lieberman of the Yisrael Beiteinu party: “those who are against us deserve to have their heads chopped off with an axe.”

Ayelet Shaked of the Yamina Alliance: “what’s so horrifying about understanding that the entire Palestinian people is the enemy?”

Prominent Israeli politicians have stated they will maintain control over the land designated for a Palestinian state in perpetuity – testimony to the fact that peace and the two-state solution is and was always a delusion.