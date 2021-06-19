Saturday, June 19

Afghanistan running out of oxygen as Covid surge worsens

Afghanistan's is racing to ramp up supplies of oxygen as a deadly third surge of Covid-19 worsens, a senior health official said in an interview.

The government is installing oxygen supply plants in 10 provinces where the increase in Covid cases in some areas is hovering around 65 percent, health ministry spokesman Ghulam Dasigi Nazary said.

By WHO recommendations, anything higher than 5 percent shows officials aren’t testing widely enough, allowing the virus to spread unchecked.

Afghanistan carries out barely 4,000 tests a day and often much less.

Afghanistan received 900 oxygen cylinders from Iran, part of 3,800 cylinders Tehran promised to deliver to Kabul last week. The shipment was delayed by Iran's presidential elections, said Nazary.

Afghanistan has even run out of empty cylinders, receiving a delivery of 1,000 last week from Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, hospitals are rationing their oxygen supplies.

Afghans desperate for oxygen are banging on the doors of the few oxygen suppliers in the Afghan capital, begging for their empty cylinders to be filled for Covid infected loved ones at home.

Turkey receives 5M more doses of Sinovac

Turkey has received five million more doses of the Sinovac vaccine, the Health Ministry said.

The jabs will be distributed to hospitals and health centres across the country after necessary tests.

The number of Sinovac vaccine doses received in the last 10 days has reached eight million.

The country has administered over 40.85 million coronavirus vaccine doses since launching a mass inoculation drive in mid-January.

Meanwhile, the country reported 5,480 new cases and 51 more deaths in the past 24 hours on Saturday.

Virus cases, deaths at three-month low in Pakistan

Pakistan reported the lowest daily number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past three months.

Federal authorities reported 27 deaths and 974 new confirmed cases.

That brings the total deaths to 21,940 and more than 947,000 cases since the virus first appeared last year.

With a steady decline in cases, the worst-affected southern Sindh province announced that it was easing restrictions in the commercial hub, Karachi, other major urban centres and in rural areas.

Authorities in Sindh said junior schools would reopen on Monday and all senior schools and higher educational institutions would follow shortly.

Shrines, marriage halls and parks will also be allowed to open by next week.

US triples vaccines for Taiwan with 2.5 million-dose shipment

The United States will ship 2.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior administration official said, more than tripling Washington's previous allocation of shots for the island, which has faced increasing political and military pressure from China.

The 2.5 million donated doses of the Moderna Inc vaccine will leave Memphis, Tennessee, on a flight belonging to Taiwan's China Airlines early on Saturday and arrive in Taipei on Sunday evening, the senior US administration official said, adding that the prompt delivery was due to experts from both sides being able to work out regulatory issues.

Italy reports 28 new coronavirus deaths, 1,197 cases

Italy reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths against 35 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was up to 1,197 from 1,147.

Italy has registered 127,253 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

Indonesia to get Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from August

Indonesia will receive 50 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine jointly made by Pfizer and BioNTech, with the first batch expected in August, a senior health ministry official said.

"Pfizer vaccines will start arriving from August, with shipments of between 7.5 million to 12 million doses per month,” said Siti Nadia Tarmizi, adding that the supply is the result of a direct government purchase.

Tokyo cancels public viewing sites, some to be vaccination centres

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike cancelled all public viewing sites for the summer Olympics, diverting some venues to be Covid-19 vaccinations centres instead.

The ban on public viewing follows the metropolitan government's decision this month to scrap plans for a public viewing site in Yoyogi Park in central Tokyo, converting the venue to a vaccination centre.

"I believe these are necessary measures, when looking from various perspectives, for a successful Olympic and Paralympic Games," Koike told reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

British Open to welcome up to 32,000 fans per day

The British Open will be able to accommodate up to 32,000 fans per day at Royal St George's, organisers the Royal and Ancient (R&A) said after discussions with the government and public health authorities.

The 149th Open, cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place July 15-18 and fans will be allowed despite the government's announcement that it is delaying the next planned easing of its restrictions.

"We are pleased to now be able to proceed with our plans for having a significant attendance at this year's championship," Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, said in a statement.

Cambodian PM in quarantine, cancels meeting with UK's Raab

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said he has cancelled talks next week with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab after the Southeast Asian leader came into contact with someone infected with coronavirus.

Hun Sen wrote in a Facebook post that he had indirect contact with a Covid-19 patient and doctors required he be tested and undergo quarantine for 14 days until July 3.

"I apologise that I have to cancel all scheduled meetings... I beg for understanding from the UK Foreign Secretary," he said, adding that the pair had been scheduled to meet Wednesday morning.

Moscow reports record cases for second day

Russia's capital Moscow reported a pandemic high for new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day, as the city's hospitals are flooded with new patients due to the Delta variant.

The city registered 9,120 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, according to government figures, a second consecutive high topping the previous day's total of 9,056 cases.

UK holds first festival since pandemic start

Thousands of heavy metal fans are camping, singing — and even moshing — in the rain at Britain’s first full music festival since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-day Download Festival, taking place at Donington Park in central England, is one of a series of test events to see whether mass gatherings can resume without triggering outbreaks of Covid-19.

About 10,000 fans, a tenth of the festival’s pre-pandemic attendance, have tickets to watch more than 40 bands including Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Bullet for My Valentine.

Attendees all took Covid-19 tests before the event, and don’t have to wear masks or follow social distancing rules during the festival.

Over 2.58B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

Over 2.58 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given worldwide so far, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed.

China leads the global count with over 990.26 million jabs, followed by the US with 316.50 million.

India has administered 272.38 million shots, Brazil 85.39 million, the UK 73.36 million, Germany 65.74 million, France 46.95 million and Italy 45.20 million.

Turkey ranks ninth on the list with over 40.68 million doses given, followed by Mexico, Spain, Indonesia and Russia.

UK reports 14 new Covid deaths, 10,321 cases

UK's government reported 14 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19, up from 11 the day before, and a further 10,321 cases of the disease.

The data also showed that 81.0 percent of the adult population had received a first dose of a vaccine, and 59.0 percent two doses.

BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac

People who are vaccinated against Covid-19 with BioNTech's vaccine were found to have "substantially higher" levels of antibodies than those who received Sinovac's jab, the South China Morning Post has reported, citing a Hong Kong study.

Some who received the Sinovac vaccine might need a third booster shot as well, the newspaper said, citing lead researcher Professor Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist with the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

The government-commissioned study was conducted by HKU's scho ol of public health and involved tracking the antibody responses of 1,000 people who received either vaccine, the report added.

Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia warned that more than 350 medical workers have caught Covid-19 despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalised, raising concerns about its efficacy against more infectious variants of the virus.

Earlier in June, Uruguay released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90 percent effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths.

The Uruguay government also studied the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine among 162,047 health workers and people over 80 years old, and said the shot was 94 percent effective at preventing intensive care unit admissions and deaths, and reduced infections by 78 percent.

Shenzhen airport tightens measures as China logs 30 new cases

The airport in China's southern city of Shenzhen has said that anyone entering the premises must show a negative virus test taken within 48 hours before entry.

The instruction posted on the airport's official WeChat page follows the outbreak of new cases in southern China since late May which has seen lockdowns in certain neighborhoods and the cancellation of flights.

China reported 30 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland for June 18, up from 23 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday.