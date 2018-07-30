The Macedonian parliament on Monday set September 30 as the date for a referendum on NATO and EU membership bids and its agreement with Greece on the country's name.

Sixty-eight deputies in the 120-seat parliament voted in favour of holding a referendum on the question, "Are you in favour of NATO and EU membership, and accepting the name agreement between the republic of Macedonia and Greece?"

The opposition nationalist VMRO-DPMNE deputies were not present at the session.

In June, NATO sent an invitation to Macedonia to begin accession talks with the alliance, following a landmark accord with Greece over the former Yugoslav republic's name.