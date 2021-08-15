Nigerian authorities have said that the killing of 23 people returning from a Muslim festival in the African country was a premeditated ambush for which suspects have already been arrested.

In a statement, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned Saturday's ambush in central Plateau state buses returning from a religious festival in nearby Bauchi state.

Deadly violence is common around Africa's most populous nation, with roads becoming particularly dangerous as armed attackers and kidnappers target travellers.

READ MORE: Several killed in central Nigeria attack

'Christian militia was to blame'

Though details of the attack in state capital Jos were unclear, some media suggested a Christian militia was to blame.