The IMF will distribute about $650 billion in new Special Drawing Rights to its members, providing a "significant shot in the arm" for global efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund's largest-ever distribution of monetary reserves will provide additional liquidity for the global economy, supplementing member countries’ foreign exchange reserves and reducing their reliance on more expensive domestic or external debt, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on late Monday.

"The allocation is a significant shot in the arm for the world and, if used wisely, a unique opportunity to combat this unprecedented crisis," she said.

Countries can use the SDR allocation to support their economies and step up their fight against the coronavirus crisis, but should not use the fiscal space to delay needed economic reforms or debt restructuring, the IMF said in a separate guidance document.

'Rich countries should channel SDRs to poorer countries'

IMF member countries will receive SDRs – the fund's unit of exchange backed by dollars, euros, yen, sterling and yuan – in proportion with their existing quota shareholdings in the fund.