The US Department of Justice has agreed to hand FIFA $201 million (171m euros) confiscated from corrupt football administrators, the governing body of world football announced.

Most of the cash comes from US legal actions in the wake of the "FIFAgate" scandal, which erupted in May 2015 with the dramatic arrest of seven world football executives in Zurich and led a few months later to the departure of Sepp Blatter, FIFA's president since 1998.

"This money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were involved in, and then prosecuted for, years of corruption schemes in football," said FIFA in a statement on its website.

It said it had set up a 'World Football Remission Fund' under the supervision of the FIFA foundation to use the money "to help finance football-related projects with positive community impact across the globe.”

Gianni Infantino, who replaced Blatter as the head of FIFA, welcomed the deal.

"I am delighted to see that money which was illegally siphoned out of football is now coming back to be used for its proper purposes, as it should have been in the first place," Infantino said.

"It's great to see significant funding being put at the disposal of the FIFA Foundation, which can positively impact so many people across the football world, especially through youth and community programmes."

READ MORE:Fifa files criminal complaint against ex-chief Sepp Blatter