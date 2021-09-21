Serbian military forces have been reportedly driving close to the Kosovo border in a move that has been widely interpreted as a threatening act towards the neighbouring country.

The move by Belgrade follows a decision by the Albanian authorities in Kosovo’s capital of Pristina to introduce administrative measures on car plates entering from Serbia.

Cars entering Kosovo with Serbian number plates must now purchase a temporary number plate in the country, costing around five euros.

The decision by Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti reflects barriers that have been placed by Belgrade authorities on cars coming from Kosovo, which Serbia does not recognise as a country.

For its part, Kosovo’s government has called the move an act of “reciprocity” in the face of Serbian attempts to impede citizens of Kosovo free and easy access to the country.

“We didn’t ask for the temporary license plates, but the other party imposed them,” said Kurti. “As long as our citizens must pay for the plates when they enter Serbia, they will be used on entry into Kosovo as well."

In an attempt to ratchet up tensions, Serbia’s populist right-wing president Aleksandar Vucic who has sought to undermine the country’s independence, said that Serbs living in Kosovo have “suffered one of the worst days.”

In 2016, Kosovo and Serbia signed an agreement that ensured that “what applies to the license plates of the one country shall also be applied to the license plates of the other country.”