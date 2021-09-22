French President Emmanuel Macron isn’t mad at just the US nowadays after Washington outmanoeuvred Paris over a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Australia it believed was safe.

Now neighbouring Switzerland has also drawn Macron’s ire after the country’s politicians decided to procure the American F35-A Lightning II fighter jet in a deal that amounts to more than $6.5 billion - rejecting the French Rafale fighter jet alternative, amongst others.

For months behind the scenes, France was lobbying intensively to win the bid, even offering Switzerland additional political support at the EU level. Now that has come to nought, Macron cancelled a meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Guy Parmelin, in apparent anger at the decision.

This decision follows the withdrawal of ambassadors from Washington and Canberra by Paris.

A British politician warned that France’s overreaction indicates that the west is in a “dangerous state of flux,” adding that there is an urgent need to “check growing division."

France, however, may have other ideas. Paris’ latest salvo to bring its European Union counterparts on its side is for France to place its UN security council seat “at the disposal of the European Union.”

In turn, they would need to agree to Macron’s plan for an EU army - which has been largely resisted by other countries in the bloc who fear it could erode the US security presence on the continent.

The French political class has a long track record of seeking to extricate their country and also the wider continent of what they say is an excessive military dependence on America. Such ambitions, however, have been called “confused, quixotic—and reckless.”

While a European army remains a distant prospect in what is a slow-moving body Macron likely senses an opportunity to take the mantle in the continent as the EU’s most important leader in two decades, Germany’s Angela Merkel, prepares to exit the political scene later this month.