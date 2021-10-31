Taylor Swift has serenaded Carole King, former US President Barack Obama has praised rapper JAY-Z, and Paul McCartney has paid tribute to the Foo Fighters at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that also honoured Tina Turner and The Go-Gos.

Obama, speaking via video at Saturday's ceremony, called 23-time Grammy winner JAY-Z "the embodiment of the American Dream" for his rise from a poor New York neighbourhood to a billionaire songwriter, record executive and businessman.

JAY-Z, 51, seemed overwhelmed by the tributes, which included one from comedian Dave Chappelle.

"That's a lot. Trying to make me cry in front of all these white people!" he joked. "Growing up we didn't think we could be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We were told that hip-hop was a fad."

Swift opened the show with a pop version of "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" while Jennifer Hudson sang "A Natural Woman" in honor of the singer-songwriter King, 79, who led the audience in a singalong of her hit "You've Got a Friend."

"I can't remember a time when I didn't know Carole King's music," said Swift, calling her 1971 "Tapestry" album "a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings."

The ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, was packed with A-listers including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Richie and Keith Urban.

Christina Aguilera led a medley of Turner's biggest hits.