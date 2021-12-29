Wednesday, December 29, 2021

WHO's head concerned about 'tsunami of cases'

The simultaneous circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus is creating a "tsunami of cases", World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has told a news briefing.

"Delta and Omicrom are now twin threats driving up cases to record numbers, leading to spikes in hospitalisation and deaths," said Tedros on Wednesday.

"I am highly concerned that Omicron, being highly transmissible and spreading at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases."

Tedros repeated his call for countries to share vaccines more equitably and warned that the emphasis on boosters in richer countries could leave poorer nations short of jabs.

US cases hit record high, officials eye hospitalisations

The average number of daily Covid-19 cases in the United States has hit a record high of 258,312 over the past seven days, a Reuters tally has showed as US officials weigh the impact of the more transmissible Omicron variant.

The previous peak for the seven-day moving average was 250,141 recorded on January 8 of this year.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, in a round of television interviews, said she was watching the nation's caseload and its potential impact on health care providers.

While there was some data from other countries that showed less disease with Omicron, it was too early to say what the impact might be across the United States, particularly given its uneven vaccination rates, she told MSNBC.

States showing the highest daily infection numbers on Tuesday included New York, which reported as many as 40,780 cases, and California, which reported over 30,000. Texas reported more than 17,000 cases and Ohio over 15,000.

The Omicron variant was estimated to make up 58.6 percent of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States as of December 25, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.

Italy reports record 98,030 coronavirus cases, 148 deaths

Italy has reported another fresh record daily tally of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with new cases hitting 98,030 against 78,313 a day earlier, the health ministry said.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 148 from 202 on Tuesday.

Italy has registered 137,091 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 5,85 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,578 on Wednesday, up from 10,089 a day earlier.

There were 126 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 119 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,185 from a previous 1,145.

UK records new record number of cases

The United Kingdom has reported 183,037 Covid-19 cases, a new record and over 50,000 more than the previous highest figure registered just a day earlier, government statistics showed.

The rise, sparked by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus, also coincides with an increase in the number of patients in hospital who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Despite the growing number of cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will not bring in new restrictions this year in England to limit the spread of Omicron, which now accounts for 90 percent of all community infections, according to health officials.

The data, which included five days of figures for Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas holidays, showed there had been 57 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, up from 18 on Tuesday.

France hit by 'dizzying' daily record of over 200,000 cases

France is seeing a "tsunami" of Covid-19 infections, with 208,000 new cases reported over the past 24 hours, a national and European record, Health Minister Olivier Veran has told lawmakers.

France has been breaking Covid-19 records repeatedly over the past few days, with Tuesday's 180,000 cases already the highest for a country in Europe, according to data on Covidtracker.fr.

"This means that 24 hours a day, day and night, every second in our country, two French people are diagnosed positive for the coronavirus," Veran said on Wednesday.

"We have never experienced such a situation," he said, describing the increase in cases as "dizzying".

The situation in hospitals was already worrying because of the Delta variant, Veran said, with Omicron yet to have an impact, something he said would eventually happen. The flu will further complicate things for hospitals, he added.

"As for Omicron, I would no longer talk about a wave. This is a groundswell, where several waves combine to form one massive wave," he said.

Bosnia reports first Omicron cases

Bosnia has identified its first 10 Omicron infections and there are likely more, with the highly transmissible coronavirus variant expected to become dominant in the next couple of months, health officials have said.

Goran Cerkez, the assistant health minister in Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation, on Wednesday said the 10 cases were discovered in tests by the Clinical Centre of Sarajevo University.

"We have no doubt that Omicron has been already circulating in Bosnia and that it will become the dominant variant in the next couple of months," Cerkez told Reuters.

Administratively fragmented Bosnia does not have a national health ministry but instead has 13 regional governments and ministries, each of which comes out with its own statistics.

Official statistics suggest only about 30 percent of Bosnians have been inoculated against Covid-19.

However Cerkez said he believed the number was far higher because the statistics did not take into account a mass exodus of Bosnians in recent years.

Germany: Covid incidence rate 2-3 times higher than official figure

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has said that the number of new coronavirus cases has been under-reported and the actual incidence rate of infections is about two or three times higher than the officially reported figure.

On Wednesday, he said the under-reporting was due to fewer tests being performed at workplaces and at doctors practices, as well as only a few of those test results being submitted to authorities.

Lauterbach also expressed concern about a clear rise in cases of the Omicron variant and appealed to people to celebrate the New Year only in small groups.

The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases on Wednesday reported a seven-day incidence rate of 205.5 cases per 100,000 residents, the lowest figure seen since early November.

3 more Barcelona players test positive

Three more Barcelona players – Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi – have tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish club announced.

In a statement, the club on Wednesday said that the infected players are in good health and in self-isolation at their homes.

Barcelona have been hit by a number of cases in their squad, as Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and A lejandro Balde also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Azerbaijan approves domestic Phase 3 tests for Turkish jab

Azerbaijan has approved for Phase 3 trials of Turkiye's indigenous coronavirus vaccine to be held in the country.

Spokesman Perviz Abubekirov of the Azerbaijani Health Ministry on Wednesday told Anadolu Agency that the necessary documents for the Phase 3 studies to be carried out had been examined and approved.

Abubekirov noted that a group of experts was expected to come to Azerbaijan to carry out the trials.

UK premier urges people to get booster amid omicron wave

Britain's prime minister has urged people who received two Covid-19 jabs to take the booster jab.