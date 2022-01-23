Armenian President Armen Sarkisian has announced that he is resigning his largely symbolic position, citing the inability of his office to influence policy during times of national crisis.

"This is not an emotionally-driven decision and it comes from a specific logic," Sarkisian said in a statement on his official website on Sunday.

"The president does not have the necessary tools to influence the important processes of foreign and domestic policy in difficult times for the people and the country," he said.

"I hope that eventually the constitutional changes will be implemented and the next president and presidential administration will be able to operate in a more balanced environment," the statement added.

Sarkisian was born in 1953 in the capital Yerevan. He served as prime minister between 1996-1997, according to an official biography, before being elected president in March 2018.

Political crisis