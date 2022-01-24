Heavy snowfall has hit Turkiye’s largest city Istanbul, shuttering shopping malls, disrupting traffic, and closing a mega-airport.

The season's heaviest snow created a jovial atmosphere across the squares of Istanbul's ancient mosques on Monday, where children built snowmen and tourists posed for selfies.

But it dealt a major headache for the city's 16 million residents, where cars ploughed into each other skidding down steep, sleet-covered streets and highways turned into parking lots.

Turkiye's flag-carrier Turkish Airlines said it had cancelled all flights from Istanbul Airport until Tuesday 0100 GMT to ensure "travel safety and for our passengers" and to prevent them from being stranded at airports.

The closure of Istanbul Airport grounded flights stretching from the Middle East and Africa to Europe and Asia.

Traffic officials also closed majors roads across large parts of central and southeastern Turkiye, a mountainous region first hit by a snowstorm last week.

The Istanbul governor's office warned drivers they would not be able to enter the city from Thrace — a region stretching across the European part of Turkiye to its western border with Bulgaria and Greece.

Some passengers as well as vehicles were stuck due to heavy snow.