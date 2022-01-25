Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Pfizer-BioNTech starts clinical studies on Omicron jab

BioNTech, founded by Turkish immigrants to Germany, and its US partner Pfizer have announced the start of clinical studies "to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of an Omicron-based vaccine candidate."

In a statement, the two companies said the study will be carried out on "healthy adults, 18 through 55 years of age."

The study will have "three cohorts examining different regimens of the current Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or an Omicron-based vaccine."

The statement also noted the study is part of "ongoing efforts to address Omicron and determine the potential need for variant-based vaccines."

China to donate 50M vaccine doses to Central Asia

China has said it will donate 50 million more vaccine doses to Central Asia, according to the state-run Global Times newspaper.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was addressing a virtual summit marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and five Central Asian countries.

Xi told his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan that Beijing will enhance joint vaccine production with the five nations, besides engaging in “tech transfer of vaccines and drugs.”

Russia cuts isolation despite soaring infections

Russia has shortened the required isolation period for those who come in contact with Covid-19 patients from 14 days to seven.

The move comes as an unprecedented surge of infections, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, rips through the vast country.

Those who test positive are still required to isolate for 14 days, with a mandatory test on day 10 or 11.

Russia confirmed a record 67,809 new infections and 681 more deaths, pushing the total infection count to 11.24 million and death toll to 327,448.

US withdraws vaccine rule for large employers

The Department of Labor has said it will withdraw its vaccine-and-testing requirement for large US employers after the US Supreme Court blocked the rule, ending a bid to increase vaccination rates.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in the federal register that while it was withdrawing the emergency temporary standard, the rule would remain as a proposal for a permanent requirement.

EU seeks to streamline cross-border travel

The European Union is seeking to streamline the sometimes chaotic travel between its member states during the pandemic by relying more clearly on a person's vaccine or infection status rather than where a traveller came from.

The EU's 27 ministers agreed on such a recommendation to avoid the endless second-guessing on planning trips to and from European areas where the virus might run rampant or not.

Italy reports over 186,700 daily cases

Italy has reported 186,740 further cases, against 77,696 the day before, while the number of deaths rose to 468 from 352.

Italy has registered 144,343 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.

The country has reported 10.2 million cases to date.

Latin American countries report new cases, fatalities

Countries across Latin America have reported new Covid-19 infections and fatalities, according to official data announced.