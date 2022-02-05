Rescue workers have entered the tunnel leading to a pocket where five-year-old Rayan Awram has been trapped for days after falling into a well.

For five days the complex and risky earth-moving operation has gripped residents of the North African kingdom and beyond, also sparking sympathy in neighbouring Algeria.

A medical team was with the rescuers, who still hope to find young Rayan alive.

It was not immediately clear on Saturday how long it would take for them to exit the tunnel.

A camera inserted into the well where Rayan is stuck had shown him, from behind, lying on his side, said Abdelhadi Tamrani, an official in charge of the operation.

But it is "impossible to say with certainty that he is alive," Tamrani said.

Onlookers applauded to encourage the rescuers, sang religious songs or prayed, chanting in unison "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest).

The more time that passes, the more fears arise over Rayan's condition.

READ MORE:Rescuers close in on Moroccan boy trapped in well