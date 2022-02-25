Friday, February 25, 2022

CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

Most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks under new US guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outlined the new set of measures for communities where Covid-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

The new system greatly changes the look of the CDC's risk map and puts more than 70% of the US population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. Thos e are the people who can stop wearing masks, the agency said.

The agency is still advising that people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of Covid-19 is high. That's the situation in about 37% of US counties, where about 28% of Americans reside.

The new recommendations do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations. The CDC guidelines for other indoor spaces aren’t binding, meaning cities and institutions even in areas of low risk may set their own rules.

US sends 10M Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh

The United States is shipping more than 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh, making the country the biggest recipient of Washington's global donations, the White House has said.

"This is our single largest donation to date and will make Bangladesh our largest recipient of doses," a White House official told AFP news agency.

The latest batch amounts to 10,001,160 Pfizer doses, sent through Covax, the global distribution initiative co-led by public-private partnership Gavi.

Divided into three separate shipments, the donated doses are all due to have arrived by next Monday, starting with an initial 3,187,504 doses on Friday, the official said.

This comes after another 7.4 million doses were sent to Bangladesh just a month ago.

UK reports 31,933 new cases and 120 deaths

Britain has reported 31,933 new cases of Covid-19 and another 120 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data.

The number of cases has fallen 20 percent in the last seven days compared with the previous seven days, while deaths have fallen 18 percent.

Türkiye reports over 71,700 new cases

Türkiye has reported 71,736 new coronavirus cases.

According to the Health Ministry, 266 deaths and 90,117 recoveries were recorded over the past day, and almost 454,000 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkiye has administered over 145.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Coronavirus pandemic not over, German health minister warns

Germany's health minister has warned that the coronavirus pandemic isn't over yet, noting that the country is still seeing record infections and high numbers of deaths.

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control agency, reported 210,743 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 226 deaths in the past 24 hours. Officials say laboratory data suggests there may be a large number of undetected cases.

“We need to be careful not to think that the pandemic is over,” Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin.

A subtype of the omicron variant, dubbed BA.2, could lead to a further rise in cases, he said.

Lauterbach urged Germany's 16 states not to relax restrictions faster than recently agreed.

He rejected the idea of declaring a so-called Freedom Day as some other countries have done, saying it would give people a false sense of security. Unlike many comparable countries, Germany also has a higher rate of unvaccinated people over 60 who are particularly vulnerable to serious illness if they contract Covid-19, he said.

Hong Kong reports over 10,000 Covid-19 cases for first time