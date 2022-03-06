Israeli troops have killed a 16-year-old Palestinian boy in the town of Abu Dis in occupied East Jerusalem, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

Soldiers on Sunday shot dead Yamen Jafal, who they claimed threw Molotov cocktails at an army checkpoint, the ministry said in a statement, adding Jafal was shot dead "by the occupation forces."

The Israeli army alleged two people threw Molotov cocktails at a checkpoint, saying one of them was killed and the other fled after soldiers opened fire.

Images were shared on social media of the Israeli police using tear gas in Abu Dis.

On Sunday, another Palestinian youth was killed by Israeli forces in Jerusalem's Old City. Israeli police released a statement claiming the 19-year-old wounded two police officers in a knife attack.

The Palestinian ministry identified him as Karim Jamal al Qawasmi.

READ MORE:Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian teen in occupied East Jerusalem