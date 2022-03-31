The International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) has declared the Azerbaijani city of Shusha as the cultural capital of the Turkic world for 2023.

Thursday's decision was taken at an extraordinary meeting of TURKSOY in Türkiye's northwestern Bursa city, which is the cultural capital of the Turkic world for the current year.

Shusha, known for its rich historical and cultural heritage, was chosen as next year's cultural capital on the recommendation of Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry and with the approval of the members of the TURKSOY Permanent Council.

The city was declared Azerbaijan's cultural capital last year, months after it was liberated from nearly three decades of Armenian occupation.

During the meeting, Kyrgyzstan's candidate Sultanbai Raev was unanimously elected as the secretary general of TURKSOY for 2022-2025.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry thanked outgoing secretary general Dusen Kaseinov "for his contributions and extraordinary services to the solidarity of the Turkic World" and wished success to Raev for his tenure.

READ MORE: Occupied Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan retakes Shusha from Armenian forces