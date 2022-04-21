Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has demanded fresh elections amid political turmoil after a new government took over and warned it faces an enormous challenge to revive a battered economy.

"Whoever has made a mistake, there's only one way to correct it that hold elections as soon as possible," Khan told a large rally of tens of thousands of people in the eastern city of Lahore –– the third such huge public gathering since he lost power to ratchet up pressure on the new government.

Khan asked his supporters to be ready for his call to march toward the capital Islamabad if his demand to call fresh elections was delayed.

"Wait for my call," he said.

Khan along with his over 100 lawmakers in the lower house of the parliament resigned after he lost a vote of confidence moved by a united opposition, that blamed him for mismanaging the economy, governance and foreign relations.

Although Khan, a cricket star turned politician, has claimed that the United States was behind his downfall, an assertion that Washington denies, he had lately fallen out with the country's military over differences for the appointment of country's top intelligence chief.

