Tunisia has retrieved three bodies of migrants and refugees, and detained another 155 with different African nationalities after thwarting five illegal crossings off the coast of Sfax, the state news agency reported.

The report on Sunday also said that 76 migrants were rescued in two accidents off the coast of the Tunisian town of Mahdia.

Earlier, Tunisian authorities recovered the bodies of 17 migrants after four boats trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea heading for Europe capsized, a court official said.

The majority of those who attempted the latest deadly crossing were sub-Saharan Africans, including citizens of Ivory Coast, Mali and Somalia, he added.

Deadly crossings