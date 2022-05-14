Police in Somalia have announced a 33-hour curfew on the capital Mogadishu that will keep almost all residents at home during Sunday's presidential election by lawmakers.

Police spokesperson Abdifatah Aden announced at a press conference on Saturday a full curfew in the city, covering both traffic and people, from Saturday at 1800 GMT (9:00 PM) until Monday at 6:00 AM.

Lawmakers, security personnel and all others officials involved in the vote are still free to move during those hours.

The indirect election, in which lawmakers will pick a president, will take place in an airport hangar behind blast walls to help fend off potential attacks or meddling by factions within the security services.

Incumbent leader Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is seeking a second term in the election.

A daunting list of challenges