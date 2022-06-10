While the terrorism-related dispute between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland over NATO membership continues, Thomas Haldenwang, Germany's chief of domestic spy agency BfV, has finally acknowledged that his country is home to PKK terror group’s members and activities.

Haldenwang’s admission nevertheless lends credence to Ankara’s opposition to the bid for NATO membership by Sweden and Finland, two countries known to provide a safe haven and support towards the PKK and its violent acts.

The intelligence chief's assessment also vindicates Türkiye's long-standing position that the PKK has penetrated deep inside Germany with the blessings of the country's leadership, which has completely ignored Ankara's warnings and allowed the terror group to play the victim card across Europe.

Haldenwang's admission should have sent shock waves across German society, but because the German authorities have normalised the presence of terror groups on their soil, there has been no public outcry.

The German government justifies its position by misleading the world in accusing the Turkish state of violating the rights of Kurds. The allegation has no ground because Türkiye is home to between 12 to 15 million Kurds, who are also at odds with the PKK. In Türkiye’s Diyarbakir province, scores of Kurdish mothers have been staging protests for more than three years, demanding that the PKK release their children — children whom the terror group has abducted in a bid to swell its ranks.

Yet Germany has embraced the terror group by granting asylum to criminals who are involved in crimes like murder, drug trafficking and terrorism. For example, Muzaffer Ayata, a founding member of the PKK and in the red category of the Turkish Interior Ministry’s ‘Wanted List,’ continues to live in Germany.

Though lower than expected, if the figures provided by Haldenwang are correct, this means that the number of PKK members living in Germany (14,500) is equal to half of Daesh's combatants in 2014. In addition to providing financial support to the PKK, at least 295 out of 14,500 group members living in Germany have fought alongside the PKK. This dynamic emboldens PKK to continue looking for new recruits in Europe, posing a direct threat toTürkiye, which has been battling the terror group since the 1980s.

Germany's anti-Türkiye stance extends beyond PKK terrorism. The country is also a hotspot for another terror group known as FETO, which plotted the July 15 failed coup attempt against the democratically elected government in Türkiye, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians. Germany has become a safe haven for its members, including the senior perpetrators of the July 15 failed coup. Many fugitives linked to fringe ultra-leftist terrorist organisations like the DHKP-C are known to have been spotted in Germany.

For Türkiye, Germany has turned into a wolf in sheep’s clothing. As a fellow NATO partner, Berlin should long ago have cracked down on these groups that reassemble on European soil after Ankara foils their terror bids in Türkiye, Iraq and Syria.

Letting them off the hook in places like Germany is akin to letting Daesh or Al Qaeda go scot-free. For a neutral observer, it's sheer hypocrisy. And Berlin can't keep defending the indefensible for too long.

As Sweden and Finland are following in Berlin's footsteps when it comes to providing safe havens to anti-Türkiye terror groups, it should come as no surprise that Ankara is wary of letting the two Nordic countries enter the transatlantic alliance whose cornerstone is safeguarding the national security of every member-state.

Here's what makes Germany, a NATO partner, so dodgy: The European Union has identified the PKK as a terrorist organisation, yet several EU states, especially Germany, have become sanctuaries for the PKK, enabling them to raise funds, indoctrinate children and teenagers, and recruit new members.

While post-World War II Germany takes pride in dealing with its Nazi past by passing laws that have criminalised Nazi salutes and associated symbols such as swastikas, it has also shown total disregard for a rules-based international order. Türkiye has borne the consequences of such conflicted policymaking from its NATO partner. Beyond Türkiye, if you consider Ukraine's case, Berlin has also harmed Kiev's security by denying its entry into the EU and NATO only to appease Russia.