UN: Truce in Yemen renewed for two months
Both sides of the conflict also agreed to try to arrive at a “an expanded truce agreement as soon as possible.”
The UN is also pushing for a permanent ceasefire to enable the resumption of talks for a sustainable political resolution. / Reuters
August 2, 2022

Yemen's warring sides have agreed to renew a two-month truce hours before it was due to expire, the United Nations envoy said, despite international pressure for an extended and expanded deal that would build on the longest stretch of relative calm in over seven years.

"This truce extension includes a commitment from the parties to intensify negotiations to reach an expanded truce agreement as soon as possible," special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Sources said Grundberg had been pushing for a six-month truce with additional measures, but both sides have had grievances about implementation of the existing truce deal and mistrust runs deep.

US and Omani officials had also been engaging with parties to back Grundberg's proposal following a visit by President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia last month, where he announced following bilateral talks an agreement to "deepen and extend" the truce.

Further goals

"In the coming weeks, I will intensify my engagements with the parties to ensure the full implementation of all the parties’ obligations in the truce," Grundberg said.

He said an expanded truce would offer a mechanism to pay public sector salaries, the opening of roads, expanded flights from Sanaa and regular flow of fuel to Hudaida.

The UN is also pushing for a permanent ceasefire to enable the resumption of talks for a sustainable political resolution.

The conflict, which pits a coalition led by Saudi Arabia against the Iran-aligned Houthi rebel group in north Yemen, has killed tens of thousands and caused millions to go hungry.

The internationally recognised government has accused the Houthis of intransigence in talks to reopen main roads in disputed Taiz, while the Houthis accused the coalition of not delivering the agreed number of fuel shipments into Hudaida and select flights from the capital Sanaa, both held by the group.

SOURCE:TRT World
