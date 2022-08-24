POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Pakistan to send troops for FIFA World Cup security in Qatar
Pakistan's Federal Cabinet has approved troop deployment for the mega event ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar.
Pakistan to send troops for FIFA World Cup security in Qatar
Pakistan's premier Shehbaz Sharif has wished the people and government of Qatar every success in the world’s largest sporting events. / Reuters
August 24, 2022

Pakistan will provide its troops for the security of the FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held in November in Qatar. 

The Federal Cabinet approved the draft of an agreement between Pakistan and Qatar for the provision of army troops for the mega event, local daily the Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

The development came ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar. 

Sharif arrived in Doha on Tuesday on his first visit to Qatar after taking the prime minister’s office in April.

He will also visit ‘Stadium 974’ in Doha on Wednesday, where Qatari officials will brief him on the preparations for the FIFA World Cup.

READ MORE: Qatar sends 1,300 buses onto streets in World Cup transport test

Recommended

Enhancing cooperation

On Wednesday, Sharif was received by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the Amiri Diwan, the administrative office of the Emir. 

During a meeting with Qatari counterpart Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani on Tuesday, Sharif congratulated Qatar on hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022 and wished the people and government of Qatar every success in the world’s largest sporting events.

The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment. 

Sharif also underlined his government’s keen interest in deepening and diversifying engagement with Qatar in the energy sector, infrastructure, transportation, agriculture and livestock, and tourism, according to a statement by the Pakistani premier’s office.

READ MORE:FIFA increases squad limit to 26 players for 2022 Qatar World Cup

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall