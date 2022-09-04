WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran boosts civil defence in 51 cities, lifts anti-aircraft readiness
Iran equips dozens of its cities and towns with civil defence systems to thwart any possible foreign attack, officials say, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and US.
Iran boosts civil defence in 51 cities, lifts anti-aircraft readiness
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran. / Reuters Archive
September 4, 2022

Iran has equipped 51 of its cities with civil defence systems and boosted readiness at air defences to thwart any possible foreign attack, military officials said, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States.

The civil defence equipment will enable Iran to "identify and monitor threats by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk," deputy defence minister Brigadier General Mehdi Farahi was quoted as saying by Iranian media on Saturday.

"These days, depending on the strength of countries, the form of battles has become more complicated," said Farahi, adding that hybrid forms of warfare including cyber, biological and radioactive attacks, have replaced classical wars.

He did not name the countries that could threaten Iran.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of Iran's air defence headquarters, said readiness was at its highest among his forces.

Recommended

"The country's airspace today is the safest for licensed flights and the most insecure for would-be aggressors," Rahimzadeh was quoted as saying by the semi-officialMehr news agency.

US-Iran tensions

Iran has accused Israel and the United States of cyber attacks in recent years that have impaired the country's infrastructure.

Iran has also accused Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility, of sabotaging its nuclear facilities.

US-Iran military tensions have also long dogged the region. In the latest incident, Iran seized US military sail drones in the Red Sea earlier this week –– even as both countries pursue nuclear talks.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov