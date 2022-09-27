Indian police are searching for a teacher accused of beating a low-caste student to death over a spelling mistake, officers have said, after suppressing violent protests triggered by the incident.

Fifteen-year-old Nikhil Dohre died from his injuries on Monday at a hospital in northern Uttar Pradesh state and the accused has fled the area, police offers said on Tuesday.

"He is on the run, but we will arrest him soon," police officer Mahendra Pratap Singh said on Tuesday.

Dohre was struck with a rod and kicked until he fell unconscious by his high school teacher earlier this month after misspelling the word "social" in an exam, according to a police complaint filed by his father.

Prejudice, discrimination