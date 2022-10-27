India's international women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as the men, its cricket board has said, hailing a "new era of gender equality" in the nation's favourite sport.

Thursday's announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) follows pressure across sport globally to reduce the often vast differences in pay.

Match fees are however separate from annual pay packets, where there are enormous differences between what Indian men and their women counterparts earn.

"We are implementing pay-equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted, calling it the "first step towards tackling discrimination".

"The match fee for both men and women cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in cricket," Shah said.

Former Indian women's captain Mithali Raj called the pay announcement a "historic decision for women's cricket in India".

Coupled with the women's IPL, "we are ushering in a new era for women's cricket in India... really happy today", she tweeted.

A historic milestone