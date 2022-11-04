Twitter will alert employees by 9 am [Pacific time] on Friday about whether they will be laid off, the company has said in an email to staff.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the internal email, seen by the Reuters news agency.

It does not give a number but the Washington Post and New York Times reported that half of Twitter's 7,500 employees will be sacked.