Iranian security forces have killed 72 people in the past week alone in their crackdown on the protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, a rights group has said.

Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said on Tuesday that 416 people had been killed by security forces nationwide in Iran, including 51 children and 21 women.

IHR said 72 people lost their lives in the past week alone, including 56 in western Kurdish-populated areas where there has been an upsurge in protest activity in recent days.

Several towns in Kurdish-populated western Iran, including Mahabad, Javanroud and Piranshahr, have seen large protests, often starting at the funerals of those previously slain in demonstrations.

Ahead of a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday in Geneva devoted to Iran, UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk described the situation as “critical” amid a “hardening of the response by security forces”, spokesman Jeremy Laurence said.

Laurence voiced particular concern at the authorities’ “apparent refusal to release the bodies of those killed to their families”, and deplored them for making such releases “conditional on the families not speaking to the media or agreeing to give a false narrative on the cause of death”.

‘Systematic killing’