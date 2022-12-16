India has told the World Health Organization (WHO) that samples taken from Indian pharmaceutical company Maiden Pharma, whose products were linked to the deaths of children in Gambia, have been found to comply with the required specifications.

Indian health authorities announced a production halt at Maiden Pharmaceuticals' factory in Sonepat in northern India in October after a WHO report said the company's cough and cold syrups might be linked to the deaths of 69 children in Gambia.

In a letter to the WHO dated December 13, India's drugs controller general, V.G. Somani, said that tests on samples of Maiden Pharma's products "have been found to be complying with specifications" and showed the samples were not contaminated with ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol.

The Indian health ministry released a copy of the letter to reporters on Thursday.

The WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In October, the UN agency said that its investigators had found "unacceptable" levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury, in the products manufactured by Maiden Pharma.