TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Two more PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces
A total of 124 terrorists have laid down their arms and surrendered to security forces so far in 2022, according to Türkiye's Interior Ministry.
Two more PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces
Listed as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. / AA Archive
December 26, 2022

Two more PKK terrorists have laid down their weapons and surrendered to Turkish security forces, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said on Monday they fled the terror group thanks to persuasion efforts of Turkish police and gendarmerie forces, and surrendered eventually.

The terrorists joined the PKK in 1993 and were active in Iraq and Iran.

With the latest surrenders, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year has risen to 124, it added.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

READ MORE:PKK terror group politically exploiting Paris shooting: French journalist

Recommended

Decades-long terror campaign

According to Turkish officials, in recent years the terrorist PKK – battered and demoralised by Turkish security forces' successful operations – has been losing members and failing to attract new ones.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

READ MORE:Türkiye: Everyone must see the true face of PKK terror group

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years