POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Lazio fans target Samuel Umtiti, Lameck Banda with racist abuses
Cameroon-born France international Samuel Umtiti and Zambian international Lecce teammate Lameck Banda suffer racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans in Italy's Serie A.
Lazio fans target Samuel Umtiti, Lameck Banda with racist abuses
The 29-year-old Umtiti left the pitch in tears at the end of the match and also a standing ovation from the Lecce crowd, according to Italian media. / Reuters Archive
January 5, 2023

France international Samuel Umtiti has reportedly left the pitch in tears after he and Lecce teammate Lameck Banda suffered racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans in Italy's Serie A.

The referee stopped the game in the second half because of racist taunts "coming from the visitor sector occupied by Lazio supporters", Italian news agency Ansa said on Wednesday.

Cameroon-born defender Umtiti, who won the 2018 World Cup with France and is on loan at Lecce from Barcelona, was the primary target of the abuse.

Lazio fans also hurled racist insults at Zambian international Banda during the first half, Ansa reported.

Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani said that the referee halted the game and after stadium announcers called for the abuse to stop, "Umtiti asked that the match resume".

The 29-year-old Umtiti left the pitch in tears at the end of the match and also a standing ovation from the Lecce crowd, according to Italian media.

"He wanted to respond on the pitch to the insults. He reacted like a true champion," newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport quoted Damiani as saying.

Recommended

Cheers of encouragement

Lecce, who won 2-1, afterwards praised their fans for responding to the abuse by chanting Umtiti's name.

"The racist insults were drowned out by the cheers of encouragement for our champion!" the club said on Twitter, along with the hashtag in English #KeepRacismOut.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also threw his support behind Umtiti and Banda.

"Let's shout it loud and clear: NO TO RACISM! May the huge majority of fans, who are good people, stand up to shut up all the racists once and for all!" he wrote in an Instagram post.

This is by no means the first case of racist abuse in Italian football, particularly among clubs that have connections to the country's far right.

Fascist fan groups are common across Italy. 

Lazio's ultras group the "Irriducibili" have hardcore supporters with ties to the extreme right that stretch back to at least the 1970s.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'